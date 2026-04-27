The Present Age

The Present Age

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SteveB's avatar
SteveB
1d

"The New York Times has been boycotting the dinner for over a decade."

Whoa, something actually good about the New York Times! I am shocked.

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W. Kamau Bell's avatar
W. Kamau Bell
19h

HERE! HERE! I alway thought it was weird. Even when it was popular.

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