Access Denied, Frustration Amplified in Harris Campaign Coverage
The line between reporting and creating political narratives blurs.
On August 8th, Benjy Sarlin, Semafor's Washington bureau chief, fired a warning shot across the bow of the Kamala Harris campaign:
'Trump is holding a presser today, we interviewed him last week and Vance yesterday and Vance is taking open press questions. Time's just about up on Harris to avoid this becoming a thing.”
This thinly veiled ultimatum laid bare a growing tension between the press corps and the newly minted Democratic presidential nominee. Just a day earlier, Sarlin had hinted at the brewing frustration:
“VP selection is the official start on the countdown before 'A spirited campaign, shrouded from public scrutiny' appears on A1 in the NYT.”
As the Harris campaign's evasive dance with the media entered its third week, journalists like Sarlin were growing restless. But is this truly a crisis of transparency, or a calculated strategy in modern political communication?
Upon seeing Sarlin’s tweets, I replied, “This will not just ‘become a thing’ out of the blue. Journalists like you will attempt to make it a thing, like you are doing right now. If you’re confident that it’s justified, own it. Drop the passive voice BS and acknowledge both your agency and your intent.”
I want to talk a little bit about that.
