As his administration has done in years past, President Joe Biden issued a presidential proclamation marking March 31st Transgender Day of Visibility. This shouldn’t have been especially controversial, and yet…

On Friday, the White House issued proclamations marking Transgender Day of Visibility, Second Chance Month, Month of the Military Child, Care Workers Recognition Month, National Child Abuse Prevention Month, National Public Health Week, Arab American Heritage Month, National Cancer Prevention and Early Detection Month, Cesar Chavez Day, National Donate Life Month, and National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

As anyone who pays attention to presidential actions knows, these types of proclamations are plentiful (again, 11 were issued on Friday alone) and largely meaningless. Still, somehow, this became a controversy this year. Why? Because Transgender Day of Visibility, which has been observed on March 31st of each year since its inception in 2009, happened to coincide with Easter, and this — the concept of calendars and linear time — made people on the right really angry.

A small sampling of the freak-out.

Easter, as you may know, is a floating holiday held on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the Spring Equinox. In other words, there’s no fixed date. I’ll be honest with you: seeing all of these posts from conservative politicians, personalities, and their followers made me feel like absolute garbage. “Demonic,” “degenerate,” “freakish,” and more. That’s what I was called as the result of this controversy. The general consensus among people worked up over this is that Biden should have skipped issuing a proclamation for TDoV out of respect for Easter. Honestly, looking at the backlash and how much it’s made me feel like absolute garbage, I almost wish they would have.

I don’t want or need a “day of visibility.” I want a day where I can live my life without being demonized for who I am. I want a world where I don’t have to check individual state laws to see if my existence is functionally illegal somewhere before I travel. Is that really so much to ask?