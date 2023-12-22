Bill O'Reilly, Christmas Warrior
Looking back at some of the best moments in the "War on Christmas"
Hello readers!
I’m quite fond of Christmas. Great holiday. Big fan. The “War on Christmas,” though? Not so much. I am, however, morbidly fascinated by the “War on Christmas” as proof of concept that people in the media can tell people something that’ll make them angry is (maybe) happening somewhere across the country, and they’ll eventually elect a presi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Present Age to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.