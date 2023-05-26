Caving to Violent Right-Wing Threats Will Only Make Things Worse
It's never been about "fairness in sports," and it's never been about "the children." The right simply does not want trans people to participate in society.
Hello, dear readers. Parker here.
On Monday, I wrote a piece about how I hope brands make their decisions about what sort of Pride Month pandering they want to do and stick with it. I made the point that the right would stage coordinated freakouts this year, emboldened by rising anti-LGBTQ sentiment. I emphasized that it was really important that brands …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Present Age to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.