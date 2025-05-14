So, this is wild. Twitch star Hasan Piker spent his weekend getting detained and interrogated for two hours by Customs and Border Protection at Chicago's O'Hare airport after returning from Paris. Yes, the same Hasan Piker who's a U.S. citizen with 2.8 million Twitch followers. Yes, despite being enrolled in Global Entry, which is literally designed to let "low-risk travelers" skip the hassle.

What happened next is exactly the kind of dystopian BS that should scare anyone who cares about free speech in America. CBP officials didn't just check his passport and wave him through — they pulled him into a detention room with "fluorescent lightbulbs, the whole nine yards" and grilled him about his political views, his criticism of Trump, and whether he has connections to terrorist groups. You know, totally normal questions to ask an American citizen re-entering their own country.

"They knew who I was and they were ready to receive me," Piker said during a later stream. The agent repeatedly tried to get him to make statements about Hamas, Houthis, and Hezbollah that "they could use to basically detain me permanently," pushing leading questions like "Do you support them? Do you like them?"

Look, I'm not going to pretend Piker hasn't made controversial statements in the past. He's caught heat for comments about America "deserving" 9/11 due to U.S. foreign policy (which he later clarified), and his outspoken criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza has led some to label him antisemitic, a charge he firmly rejects. But here's the thing: even if you think some of his takes are terrible — even if you disagree with everything he says — he still shouldn't be detained and interrogated by the federal government for his political views. That's not how free speech works in a functioning democracy.

This isn't happening in isolation. We've seen a disturbing pattern of similar detentions targeting critics of the administration, especially those with pro-Palestinian views. Student protesters, journalists, even civil rights lawyers have been subjected to these tactics. Remember Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil who was detained by federal agents after leading pro-Palestinian demonstrations? Or Tufts student Rumeysa Ozturk who was detained after co-writing a pro-Palestinian opinion piece? When attorneys representing Palestinian activists are getting pulled into interview rooms at airports and told to hand over their phones, we've entered dangerous territory.

Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Streamy Awards

The Trump administration, of course, is dismissing all this. Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin called Piker's claims "baseless" and insisted his inspection was just "routine" and "lawful." She even went so far as to accuse him of "lying for likes" on social media. Sure, because two-hour political interrogations of U.S. citizens are totally standard procedure, right?

What's happening here is painfully obvious. This is about creating an environment of fear — making people think twice before criticizing the government, especially about sensitive foreign policy issues. As Piker himself put it, they're trying "to get people like myself or others that would be in my shoes that don't have that same level of security to shut the fuck up."