This Saturday marks four years since I hit "publish" on the first issue of The Present Age. I honestly can't believe it's been that long already.

When I started this newsletter back in 2021, I had no idea what I was doing. I just knew I had things to say about the media landscape that wasn't fitting into traditional op-ed formats, and this seemed like a place where I could actually say them without having to worry about whether I could find a place for my ideas.

Four years later, we're still here — and more importantly, you're still here. That means everything to me.

This newsletter has become something I never expected it to be. What started as me yelling into the void about bad headlines and worse media coverage has turned into a community of readers who actually give a damn about how journalism works (and how it fails). You've stuck with me through deep dives into anti-trans media coverage, analyses of how "both sides" journalism is breaking our brains, and probably way too many posts about The New York Times.

The media landscape has changed dramatically since 2021. We've watched Twitter become whatever the hell X is supposed to be now. We've seen entire newsrooms gutted while their parent companies post record profits. We've witnessed the rise of AI-generated slop masquerading as journalism. Through it all, you've been here, reading, sharing, and reminding me that there are still people who want media criticism that doesn't pull punches.

So thank you. Thank you for subscribing, for reading, for sharing these posts with people who might actually care about this stuff. Thank you for the emails telling me when I've gotten something right, and especially for the ones telling me when I've gotten something wrong.

If you've been thinking about upgrading to a paid subscription or know someone who might be interested, I'm offering 25% off all new annual paid subscriptions from now through June 14. It's my way of saying thanks for four years of putting up with my particular brand of media criticism.

Get 25% off for 1 year

Here's to whatever comes next.

Parker

Share