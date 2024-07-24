The political world is reeling. Just days ago, Joe Biden threw in the towel on his re-election bid, and now Kamala Harris is poised to become the Democratic nominee for president. It's the kind of plot twist that would make even the most seasoned pundit's head spin.

But amid the chaos, one voice cuts through the noise: New York Times columnist Lydia Polgreen. Back in June, while most of us were still processing Biden's deer-in-headlights debate performance, Polgreen penned a column for Times with a title that now seems eerily prescient: "Kamala Harris Could Win This Election. Let Her."

At the time, it felt like wishful thinking at best, delusional at worst. Now? Well, now we're all scrambling to figure out if Polgreen was onto something.

So I decided to go straight to the source. I caught up with Polgreen to dive into her argument, to see if it holds water now that Harris is actually in the ring. The big question on everyone's mind: Can Harris actually pull this off?

We're about to take a deep dive into one of the wildest turns in recent political history — and what it might mean for the future of our country.

Polgreen's Case for Harris: A Second Look

In her June 28th column, Polgreen laid out a compelling case for why Harris could be a formidable opponent against Trump. Her arguments, once seen as speculative, now serve as a potential roadmap for Harris's campaign.

Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Central to Polgreen's thesis is the idea that Harris's disappointing showing in the 2020 Democratic primary isn't necessarily predictive of her performance in a general election. As Polgreen puts it:

Didn't Harris flame out in the last Democratic presidential primary, leaving just in time to avoid an embarrassing loss in her home state, California? Yes. But to win a primary you must thread the needle of introducing yourself to the base of the party while burnishing the case for your ideas and dissing the talents of your rivals, all while keeping your options open, because your opponents are also your future surrogates and allies. For women — and for Black women in particular — the gender and racial dynamics of a presidential primary race seem especially difficult to navigate.

Polgreen argues that a general election against Trump presents a fundamentally different challenge, one that might play to Harris's strengths:

Those dynamics would play out very differently on a national stage shared with Donald Trump. There, Harris would not be hectoring a fellow Democrat over relatively small differences in policy or attempting to polish her own record in comparison with that of a governor or fellow lawmaker. She can use her true superpower: She will be a relentless prosecutor of the very clear political case against Donald John Trump, a felon, a man found liable for sexual abuse, an inveterate liar, a demagogue, a threat to our democracy and to our Constitution.

This framing of Harris as a prosecutor making the case against Trump is central to her argument. She contends that Harris's background in law enforcement, often seen as a liability in Democratic circles, could become an asset in a face-off with Trump.

Polgreen also highlights Harris's debate skills and her potential appeal to key demographics, particularly women voters. She writes, "I think I speak for a lot of women, probably the most decisive voting bloc in this election, when I say that I would love to see Harris cut Trump down to size."

With Harris now the presumptive nominee, these arguments take on new weight. But do they hold up under scrutiny? And how might they translate into campaign strategy? These were the questions I brought to my conversation with Polgreen.

Dissecting the Harris Gambit

When I emailed Polgreen to revisit her June column, she candidly discussed its origins. "I usually don't write quick takes on the news, especially not US politics, which is definitely not my area of expertise," she told me. But watching Harris's interview with Anderson Cooper after Biden's debate performance, something clicked. "It just seemed obvious to me that she was the right person for the specific job at hand, and that she would be the cleanest and most face-saving option for Biden."

This gut feeling, born from what Polgreen calls her "lack of a pundit brain," now looks downright prophetic. But how does she view Harris's chances in this new reality?

On unifying the Democratic coalition, Polgreen was pleasantly surprised: "It was striking to see that the earliest to board the coconut express were online Bernie Bros, who were never fans of 'Kamala the cop.'" She added, "She is a classic Democratic moderate — pro-business, former prosecutor, prone to embrace complicated, technocratic small ball ideas. Silicon Valley and Hollywood love her."

“There will be calls for her to stake out ‘moderate’ positions — sell out trans people, for example, on the assumption that this will endear her to swing voters. She should and, I think will, realize that wasting any energy at all on such a low salience issue is dumb politics.”

Polgreen questioned calls for Harris to become more "moderate," writing, "I can't help but wonder if 'moderate' is just a synonym for 'white' because there is basically no meaningful policy daylight between her and Gretchen Whitmer, Josh Shapiro, Andy Beshear, etc."

Regarding Harris's prosecutorial background, Polgreen remains confident. "I think focus is the name of the game," she says. "She makes a strong case against Trump, and she should just continue to do it. She has the energy and zeal of a happy warrior, but never comes across as hectoring."

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris arrives at campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 22, 2024. (Photo by ERIN SCHAFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

On potential pivots on hot-button issues, Polgreen was unequivocal: "There will be calls for her to stake out 'moderate' positions — sell out trans people, for example. She should realize that wasting any energy at all on such a low salience issue is dumb politics. Anti-trans rhetoric has flopped at the ballot box in every swing state."

Polgreen's advice for Harris is straightforward: "Stay focused on the big issues (abortion and democracy/order) and be herself."

While Polgreen has laid out a compelling game plan, the question remains: Can Harris translate this strategy into a November victory?

The Road Ahead: Assessing Harris's Prospects

With Polgreen's insights in mind, let's examine the current landscape. Harris has entered a race already in full swing, with just over three months to make her case to the American people.

Recent data, however, suggests Harris may be up to the task. A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted on July 23-24 shows Harris leading Trump 44% to 42%. While within the margin of error, it's a notable improvement from Biden's numbers just a week prior. Moreover, 56% of respondents said Harris was "mentally sharp and able to deal with challenges," compared to 49% for Trump and 22% for Biden. 91% of Democratic voters view Harris favorably (compared to 80% for Biden).

Harris's early campaign performance has been impressive. In her first few days on the trail, she's delivered a series of powerful speeches that have energized crowds and garnered significant media attention. Perhaps even more telling, her campaign has raised over $100 million in this short time, demonstrating strong donor enthusiasm.

Harris has often been viewed through different lenses — as a tough-on-crime prosecutor to some and a progressive champion to others. This campaign allows her to define herself on her own terms on the national stage.

Can she translate her early momentum into a November victory? If Polgreen's analysis and early indicators hold, we may indeed witness a remarkable political resurgence. Regardless of the outcome, this election promises to be a case study in political science for years to come.

As we move into the heart of the campaign season, all eyes will be on Harris.