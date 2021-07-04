The Present Age

The Present Age

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Ashok Karra's avatar
Ashok Karra
Aug 4, 2021

Some really powerful and necessary thoughts in this post. I really like how you say "dehumanize Democrats." The way the dehumanization happens is so revealing. Mainstream media just pretends "Republicans are always like this" and thus allows them to indulge militant, abusive, and lying rhetoric. It enables and amplifies bullying in the name of "balance."

So much can be fixed by people with authority saying "enough" and acting on it.

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