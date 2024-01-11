Elon Musk Just Suspended Him From Twitter. Here’s Why He's Not Going Anywhere.
There's a certain satisfaction in being a small, annoying thorn in the side of the world’s wealthiest toddler who has apparently been driven insane after purchasing the platform.
Today’s newsletter is a guest post by Steven Monacelli.
I woke up on Tuesday morning to my phone buzzing. It was a call from Mikael Thalen, a journalist at the Daily Dot. Still recovering from a bout of COVID, I rejected the call. It was before 9 a.m., and I hadn’t yet had my coffee, so I decided it could wait. Then I looked at the messages Thalen sent m…