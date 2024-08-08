Just when you think Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) couldn't get more chaotic, here we are. The platform has now filed an antitrust lawsuit against advertisers and the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), alleging an "illegal boycott" that cost X "billions of dollars." If this sounds familiar, it should — it's ripped straight from the Musk playbook of legal intimidation.

Let's rewind a bit. Last year, X sued my former employer Media Matters for America, after the watchdog group reported that ads were appearing alongside neo-Nazi and white nationalist content. The kicker? They filed in Texas, landing the case with Judge Reed O'Connor, a far-right conservative known for hyperpartisan decisions (and, oh yeah, a Tesla investor).

O'Connor made an extraordinary move: allowing discovery to start before ruling on a motion to dismiss. This forced Media Matters into extensive, costly data collection, leading to layoffs due to what has been called "harassment" via crushing legal expenses.

Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Fast forward to this week. X files its new lawsuit, targeting GARM, the World Federation of Advertisers, and several major brands. And wouldn't you know it? It's back in front of Judge O'Connor.

The strategy is clear: use the legal system as a cudgel. Force critics and "non-compliant" parties to spend money they don't have, exhausting them into submission. It's not about winning in court; it's about winning through attrition.

And it's working. Just days after the lawsuit was filed, the WFA announced it was "discontinuing" GARM's activities. X CEO Linda Yaccarino quickly claimed this as a victory, framing it as a step toward "ecosystem-wide reform."

But let's be clear: this isn't reform. It's bullying, plain and simple.

The irony, of course, is that Musk positions himself as a "free speech absolutist." Yet here he is, wielding lawsuits to silence critics and strong-arm advertisers. It's a far cry from the open "digital town square" he promised.

The implications of this strategy are chilling. If successful, it could deter other watchdog groups from calling out harmful content on social media platforms. It might make advertisers think twice before withholding ad dollars over brand safety concerns. And it could seriously hamper industry-wide efforts to create safer online spaces.

Moreover, it sets a dangerous precedent. Musk has publicly encouraged other "boycotted" companies to file similar lawsuits, even hinting at potential criminal charges under the RICO Act. This isn't just about X — it's about reshaping the relationship between platforms, advertisers, and accountability groups across the entire social media landscape.

As this saga unfolds, we're left with some troubling questions. What does this mean for the future of content moderation? How will it affect platform accountability? And at what point does legal intimidation cross the line into outright censorship?

One thing's for certain: Musk's "war" on advertisers and watchdog groups is far from over. But in waging this battle, he might just be proving his critics right about the toxic environment he's created. After all, if your platform is truly safe for brands, why sue the groups pointing out when it isn't?

Share

The Danger of 'Privileging the Lie': How Media Coverage Can Amplify Political Misinformation

Another election cycle, another round of politicians slinging mud at their opponents' military service. This time it's JD Vance taking aim at Tim Walz, and wouldn't you know it, some major media outlets are falling for it hook, line, and sinker.

Let's break this down, shall we?

Vance is out there claiming Walz abandoned his unit before an Iraq deployment. Sounds dramatic, right? Except it's complete BS. Walz retired in May 2005. His unit got deployment orders in July 2005. You don't need to be a math whiz to see the problem here.

But here's where it gets really frustrating. The New York Times, instead of calling out this blatant lie, decided to run with the headline: "Vance Attacks Walz's Military Record, Accusing Him of Avoiding a Tour in Iraq." Come on, folks. You're better than this. (Or maybe you’re not.)

Media critic Jamison Foser calls this "privileging the lie," and he's spot on. It's when news outlets center their coverage on a false claim instead of its falsity. It's like they're handing out megaphones to liars.

Foser nails it when he says, "The question isn't whether reporters should 'take sides' — they can't possibly avoid taking sides. The only question is whether they will side with truth or with fiction."

This whole mess reeks of the Swiftboat attacks on John Kerry back in 2004. Different decade, same playbook. And it only works if the media plays along.

Look, I get it. Journalists are trying to be "objective." But there's nothing objective about giving equal time to facts and fiction. When we know something is a lie, especially when it's attacking someone's character or service, our job is to call it out, full stop.

As readers, we need to demand better. And as journalists, we need to do better. Let's stop amplifying lies and start amplifying truth. Otherwise, we're just pawns in a game of political chess, and trust me, that's not a game any of us should want to play.

Leave a comment

Trump's Triple Debate Gambit

And finally, in a characteristic display of bravado, Donald Trump announced his desire for three presidential debates against Kamala Harris during a rambling news conference at Mar-a-Lago. The former president, seemingly desperate for airtime, pitched debates on September 4 (Fox News), September 10 (ABC), and September 25 (NBC).

Trump's proposal came nestled within a barrage of lies, including absurd claims about January 6th and crowd sizes that would make Sean Spicer blush. It's almost impressive how he manages to pack so many lies into a single press event.

While Harris has already committed to the September 10 debate — you know, the one Trump previously agreed to before throwing a tantrum and backing out — it's unclear if she'll entertain his full debate wish list.

As the race tightens and Harris gains ground in key battleground states, Trump's eagerness for multiple debates smacks of a campaign struggling to set the narrative. But here's the million-dollar question: Can America stomach three nights of Trump's unchecked rhetoric and Harris's calculated responses? Grab your popcorn (and fact-checkers), folks. This could get interesting.