Sports media giant ESPN recently announced a major shift in its coverage strategy. Starting this month, the network began using AI to generate game recaps for two leagues: the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL). ESPN frames this move as an effort to expand coverage of "under-served sports," arguing that AI-generated content is better than no coverage at all.

The limitations of this approach became glaringly apparent this weekend. On Sunday, U.S. soccer legend Alex Morgan played her final professional match, a 4-1 loss by her San Diego Wave to the North Carolina Courage. The game featured an emotional farewell, with Morgan removing her cleats at midfield and addressing the crowd. Yet, as the X (formerly Twitter) account Sports TV News & Updates noted, the AI-generated recap, supposedly reviewed by human editors, made no mention of Morgan or the significance of the match entirely. This glaring omission raises serious questions about the ability of AI to capture the context and emotional weight of newsworthy events.

The next morning, the article was updated to include a short paragraph about Morgan’s farewell, referring to a failed penalty kick attempt as a shot on goal:

It was the final game in the nearly 14-year career of US star Alex Morgan. The two-time World Cup winner and Olympic gold medalist played 15 minutes, exiting in the first half. Her shot on goal in the 10th minute was saved by Courage goalie Casey Murphy.

Alex Morgan #13 of San Diego Wave FC waves to fans after the game against North Carolina Courage at Snapdragon Stadium on September 8, 2024, in San Diego, California. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images.

Writing about the flub at Awful Announcing, Sean Keeley asked an important question: “If you’re going to provide fans of underserved sports with poorly written recaps that don’t tell the full story, what value are you really providing them?”

ESPN's decision to use AI for game recaps has sparked debate and garnered criticism from within the journalism community. As Tom Jones notes in a piece for Poynter, the move raises questions about the future of sports journalism and the role of AI in media:

"As with anything involving the rapidly changing alliance of AI and journalism, what followed were lots of questions and a little uneasiness."

Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

ESPN argues that this approach allows them to cover leagues that currently lack full coverage by human journalists. In their announcement, the network stated:

"The AI-generated recaps aim to enhance coverage of under-served sports, providing fans with content that was previously unavailable. These sports do not currently have game recaps on ESPN digital platforms, and these AI-generated recaps will be a tool to augment existing coverage — not replace it."

However, critics argue that this approach may be a slippery slope. Jones relays this concern:

"The fear among living and breathing journalists [is] that this is a slippery slope, and that AI is taking their jobs. They say: Instead of using AI to write lacrosse and soccer stories, why doesn't ESPN just hire more journalists? And if ESPN can use AI to cover those sports, what's to stop them from using AI to cover more and more other sports?"

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro has defended the move, stating at a recent media day:

"AI is not the awful, terrible disruptor that many people think it will be. I personally believe that AI will be very helpful and beneficial to the sports industry and the sports fan, and we're starting to see that."

This optimistic view, however, is challenged by incidents like the Morgan oversight, which illustrate the limitations of AI in capturing the nuances and significance of sporting events.

As AI continues to make inroads into journalism, the Morgan incident serves as a cautionary tale. While AI may offer a way to expand coverage, it's clear that the technology still struggles with nuance, context, and the human elements that make sports compelling. As media organizations navigate this new landscape, they’ll surely be looking to balance innovation with the core tenets of quality journalism or risk losing readers. This is an ethical minefield.

Share

What I’m reading