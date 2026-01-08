Renee Nicole Good was 37. A U.S. citizen, mother of three. Yesterday morning she dropped her six-year-old off at school, and on her way home she ran into ICE agents conducting an operation in her neighborhood. One of them shot her in the head. She died at the hospital.

Immediately, DHS had a story ready. Spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin released a statement saying Good had “weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them.” Secretary Kristi Noem added that agents had been trying to push their vehicles out of the snow when Good “attacked them.” President Trump posted on Truth Social that Good “violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer.”

There’s video. Multiple angles. You can watch it. The video shows agents approaching Good’s car. It shows one grabbing her door handle, yelling at her to get out. It shows her car reverse, then pull forward. It shows an agent fire through the windshield. It shows her car drift forward and crash.

The video does not show anyone getting run over. It does not show anyone stuck in snow. The street is clear.