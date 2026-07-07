The Present Age

The Present Age

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Himala's avatar
Himala
12h

How is it possible that most people all over the world see what’s going on, yet an enormous number of Americans are oblivious? This great nation is being destroyed, and its citizens are applauding while their pockets are being picked and their values trumpled. I don’t get it.

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
12h

All that engineering to reverse Balogun's red card...and America still got waxed. I know that's not the point, but it is absurd how much Trump inserts himself into the situation when most Americans wish he would stay far away.

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