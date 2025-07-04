The Present Age

The Present Age

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shawn "Smith" Peirce's avatar
Shawn "Smith" Peirce
21h

A fun 4th note. And yea - given how irresponsible I used to be with those things, any reminder that being responsible with fireworks is a good idea is probably helpful.

Enjoy your hot dogs - even those of you who put ketchup on them. Yes Brad, we’re looking at you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jj Qrls's avatar
Jj Qrls
1d

Happy Independence Day! I still believe in the concept of a United States. Thanks for the safety reminder. Also for your clear eyed optimism. Seeing the reality of today but maintaining hope for tomorrow. Don't give up, cause you've got friends...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Parker Molloy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture