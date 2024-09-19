How Trump’s Lies Shape the News Cycle
As fact-checkers scramble to correct the record, Trump’s fabrications stay at the center of the national conversation. Here’s why that’s a problem.
In recent weeks, former President Donald Trump and Senator JD Vance have been on a rampage, spreading egregious lies that would exhaust even the most seasoned fact-checker. From imaginary pet-eating immigrants to schools secretly performing gender-affirming surgeries on children, their lies aren't just garden-variety political spin—they're weaponized fiction aimed at manipulating public discourse. The kicker? In a lot of cases, the media, wittingly or not, is playing right into their hands.
The Present Age is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Present Age to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.