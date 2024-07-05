Late last month, in a disheartening development for music and pop culture enthusiasts, more than two decades’ worth of content published on MTVNews.com vanished as MTV pulled the plug on the site and all its related content. Not only has MTV News been axed amid the financial struggles of its parent company, Paramount Global, but its sister site, CMT.com, seems to have faced a similar fate.

As Variety reported at the time:

The now-unavailable content includes decades of music journalism comprising thousands of articles and interviews with countless major artists, dating back to the site’s launch in 1996. Perhaps the most significant loss is MTV News’ vast hip-hop-related archives, particularly its weekly “Mixtape Mondays” column, which ran for nearly a decade in the 2000s and 2010s and featured interviews, reviews and more with many artists, producers and others early in their careers.

This erasure feels like a cultural gut punch, not just for the loss of content but for what it symbolizes about the precarious state of media preservation in the digital age. What does it mean for the future of music journalism when entire histories can be wiped out with a single corporate decision? The legacy of MTV News deserves better than to be relegated to the digital dustbin, forgotten and inaccessible.

Thankfully, the Internet Archive has come to the rescue.

Just days after MTVNews.com's fall, the non-profit Internet Archive put together a searchable index of 460,575 snapshots of pages that had previously been published at mtv.com/news.

Again, Variety has more on how the project came to be:

Following Paramount’s removal of MTV News content from pubic view, the staff at the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine reached out to Michael Alex, who founded and led MTV News’ digital group from 1994 until 2007, about assembling the pages they had crawled into a searchable index. He’s encouraged by the project: “It’s incomplete, but it’s very impressive,” he said. “It’s like a treasure when you find something you’re looking for.”

(I recommend checking out Michael Alex’s guest post for Variety. There are some great lines in there. “History needs stewards, not owners” is one that’ll stick with me for a while.)

Rolling Stone got some more details on the effort with a quote from Internet Archive founder Brewster Kahle:

Brewster Kahle, the founder of the Internet Archive tells Rolling Stone via email, “The Internet Archive has been archiving Mtv.com/news for decades and what we have is on the Wayback Machine. We built a full text search engine for MTV News to help find pages. We apologize that it may not be complete. When publishers announce they are going offline we have a better chance of getting a complete snapshot. As a library, preserving cultural heritage is what we do. We hope this is useful.”

The internet isn’t always forever.

The vanishing of MTV News’ archives serves as a stark reminder of how precarious content on the internet truly is. While the Internet Archive has nobly stepped in to preserve what it can, even this venerable institution faces its own challenges. The Internet Archive is currently embroiled in lawsuits from music rights holders and book publishers, threatening its ability to serve as a digital repository of our collective cultural memory.

This isn’t an isolated incident. Recently, Comedy Central undertook a similar purge, wiping away a treasure trove of comedic history. These acts of digital erasure underscore a troubling reality: the internet, often thought of as an eternal repository of information, is subject to the whims of corporate interests and legal pressures. Content that disappears from the web can take with it entire histories, narratives, and cultural touchstones.

The fate of MTV News is a prime example of why we cannot take digital archives for granted. As more websites and platforms face financial pressures, legal challenges, or shifts in corporate strategy, we risk losing more pieces of our digital heritage. Without robust systems and protections in place, the stories, music journalism, and cultural insights that shape our understanding of the past could be lost forever.

Stray Links