ICYMI: The Present Age Weekly Recap, 3/15/24
Five stories, an interview, and a few reading recommendations.
Hey all. Parker here.
Welcome to the weekly recap.
In case you missed it, here are this week’s stories from TPA:
Where else I’ve been:
My friendinterviewed me for hernewsletter. Check it out (and subscribe to Saratonin):
What I’ve been reading:
“Voters don’t have a clue about how much worse Trump’s second term would be” (Philadelphia Inquirer, Will Bunch, 3/14/24)
“Even though my newsletter is about design & art topics, to date my “most popular” piece is on grief.” (, Kayla Pekkala, 3/14/24)
“What we learned from that long, strange lawyer’s letter to Business Insider” (Columbia Journalism Review, Bill Grueskin, 3/13/24)
“The U.S. Wants to Ban TikTok for the Sins of Every Social Media Company” (404 Media, Jason Koebler, 3/13/24)
“Misinformation is fun” (Garbage Day, Ryan Broderick, 3/11/24)
“Kate Middleton and the End of Shared Reality” (The Atlantic, Charlie Warzel, 3/11/24)
“‘Plandemic: The Musical’ Is an Awkward Victory Lap for Covid Conspiracists” (Rolling Stone, Miles Klee, 3/10/24)