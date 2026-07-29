The Present Age

The Present Age

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony's avatar
Tony
20h

I really believe these people don’t have any real problems. Because who the hell would come up with this as a story and actually publish it without being embarrassed? I’ve lived in DC for 28 years and just can’t believe how Bezos has wrecked the Washington Post. I’ve cancelled and completely forgotten about them.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Davis's avatar
Davis
20h

He made sure we know that he went to Yale. You know, that famous working class school.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Parker Molloy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture