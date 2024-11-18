As Twitter (or should I say X) users head for the exits after Donald Trump’s victory in this year’s presidential election, the social media upstart Bluesky is reaping the rewards. Launched publicly earlier this year, Bluesky has skyrocketed in popularity, positioning itself as a friendlier, less chaotic alternative to Elon Musk’s increasingly divisive platform. The site recently surpassed 19 million users, with a significant spike in sign-ups immediately after the election. With its nostalgic “old Twitter” vibe, better moderation tools, and a commitment to fostering healthier online spaces, Bluesky offers something Musk’s platform no longer can: a digital refuge from the toxicity that’s driving people away.

As an early user (I was the 37,216th account) on Bluesky, this reunion with some of my longtime Twitter friends has been great. It feels like a return to a version of social media that I thought was long gone—a place where conversations can happen without the constant barrage of harassment, misinformation, or algorithm-driven outrage. Bluesky doesn’t just replicate the experience of “old Twitter”; it refines it, offering tools that allow users to shape their feeds and communities in ways that work for them. For many of us, it’s not just about nostalgia; it’s about reclaiming the kind of online space that fosters real connection without the toxicity that has come to define platforms like X.

Sounds like a good thing, right? Not everyone agrees.

There’s been some criticism that Bluesky is a “bubble” or an “echo chamber,” but I don’t think that’s quite right. I think that our default view of social media has become one where insults have become the default, where interactions are a form of combat, and there’s an expectation that being online means bracing yourself for hostility at every turn. Bluesky challenges that norm, not by shutting out opposing views, but by creating a space where conversations aren’t immediately derailed by harassment or bad-faith arguments. It’s not about avoiding disagreement—it’s about fostering an environment where disagreements can actually happen productively.

Critics of Bluesky’s so-called “bubble” often assume that users are isolating themselves to avoid dissenting opinions. But in my experience, that’s far from the truth. On platforms like X, the problem isn’t just opposing views—it’s the sheer volume of hate, harassment, and dehumanizing rhetoric that gets amplified by algorithms. For marginalized people especially, this isn’t about escaping disagreement; it’s about carving out a space where we don’t have to constantly defend our right to exist as part of society.

As Assigned Media’s Evan Urquhart wrote on the platform, “Here’s the thing about trans people and echo chambers: We don’t have ‘em. We’re all experts on the anti-trans side, their arguments, their petty bigotries. When trans people engage with the other side, you have to constantly slow them down and walk them through their own arguments.”

If anything, Bluesky’s approach has opened the door to more meaningful conversations by removing a lot of (not all) the noise and hostility that so often make social media unbearable. It’s a space where you can focus on the quality of your interactions, not the quantity of likes or retweets. And isn’t that what social media was supposed to be about in the first place?

Share

More reading on this topic:

’s call to let Twitter die off:

on what Bluesky’s success says about our relationship to Big Tech:

on whether or not Bluesky has “the juice”: