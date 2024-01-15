Is Elon Musk Incapable of Understanding This Simple 2018 Viral News Story?
He's misrepresented this story on several occasions. Ignorance or malice?
Hey everyone. Parker here. I hope you all had a good weekend.
Back in 2018, Timothy Burke at Deadspin published a story about conservative media company Sinclair Broadcast Group, headlined, “How America’s Largest Local TV Owner Turned News Anchors Into Soldiers In Trump’s War On The Media.” In it is evidence that Sinclair required its stations to air a b…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Present Age to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.