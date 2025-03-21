Is Legacy Media Dead?
With Jeff Bezos, Patrick Soon-Shiong, and others interfering in news coverage, independent journalism has become the last refuge of the Fourth Estate.
Today’s newsletter was originally published at DAME Magazine. You can click here to read it for free on their site, or, if you’re a paid subscriber to The Present Age, enjoy the full version below.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Present Age to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.