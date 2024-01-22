Hello and happy Monday, readers. I hope you all had a good weekend. Parker here. Let’s talk a little about Sports Illustrated.
Sports Illustrated is in a state of upheaval. Following its owner, Authentic Brands Group's, revocation of its publisher, The Arena Group's, license to publish the once-venerable sports magazine, massive layoffs have been announc…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Present Age to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.