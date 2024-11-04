Tomorrow, Americans will head to the polls in what feels like the most consequential election of our lifetimes. Again. Whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris emerges as the victor, there's an issue that transcends outcome: a reckoning that's long overdue in mainstream media.

For years, major news outlets have twisted themselves into knots trying to appease critics on the right. In the process, they've alienated not just the left but anyone who cares about honest, fearless journalism. This isn't just about bad optics or bruised egos; it's about the very foundation of our democracy and the essential role a free press plays within it.

It's no secret that the right has long harbored disdain for mainstream media, branding it with terms like "fake news" and "enemy of the people." But what's new—and frankly alarming—is the mounting frustration from the center and left. These are readers who once defended these institutions, subscribed, donated, and championed the importance of a free press. Now, they're canceling subscriptions and voicing their disillusionment.

Jeff Jarvis captured this sentiment in his recent piece for the Columbia Journalism Review. He noted, "What is new and striking is the current wave of grievances regarding political coverage coming from once-devoted liberal readers as well as experienced journalists." When your most loyal supporters start questioning your integrity, that's not just a red flag—it's a siren blaring in the newsroom.