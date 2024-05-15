J.K. Rowling Refers to Trans Women as "Crossdressing Straight Men"
This isn't exactly a surprise.
Hey all, Parker here.
Just a few days ago, a British LGBTQ Pride charity celebrated a landmark moment in sports: Lucy Clark's appointment as the first transgender manager in the top five divisions of English women's football. This should've been just another feel-good tweet about a career achievement. Instead, it became a lightning rod for unwarranted backlash, all because Lucy Clark is trans.
The tweet itself was simple, a recognition of Lucy's achievement in a role that both men and women have held. But, of course, the mere acknowledgment of her transgender identity set off alarms for those who seem to think recognition is a zero-sum game. Among the outraged was J.K. Rowling, who took to X, formerly Twitter, to sarcastically lament the days when all football managers were "straight, white middle-aged blokes." Her tweet attracted significant attention, leading to an article in the conservative Daily Mail, which noted that some had accused Rowling of cruelty for her comments.
