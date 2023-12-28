Hey all. Parker here.

The other day, I saw a clip from The Joe Rogan Experience that had gotten some traction on social media. In it, Rogan and his guest mock Joe Biden only to be later informed that it was actually Trump who did the thing they were making fun, at which point they both quickly made excuses for Trump.

The point was very “har har har, [candidate] is dumb/old/prone to mistakes” type of commentary that we’ve all come to know and loathe in recent years.

Here’s the clip:

And here’s a quick transcript:

JOE ROGAN, Host: Did you hear what [Biden] said yesterday, a couple days ago? So he's talking about the Revolutionary War and he's like, “One of the reasons why we lost the Revolutionary War — one of the problems with the Revolutionary War was they didn't have enough airports!” BO NICKAL, MMA fighter: Yeah (laughing) ROGAN: Have you seen that? NICKAL: I saw that. ROGAN: Have you seen that? Like what the hell? Like pull him. It's crazy. If you were, if you had any other job and you were talking like that, they would go, "Hey, you're done." NICKAL: If you talk like that to a doctor at your medical exam to fight, they'd be like, "Okay, obviously you're not fighting." (laughing) You would also, here's eight weeks of being helped out by a professional. ROGAN: Right, you might not ever do anything. NICKAL: No, it's one of the wildest things ever. ROGAN: It's insane. Yeah. The media gaslighting you to protect-- it's just people are so afraid of Trump being in office and Republicans being in office. Well, you know, it's just the media narrative. I mean, so many people were fed this lie that the Russia collusion— JAMIE VERNON, Producer: Is this the video you're talking about? ROGAN: I don't think it is. JOE BIDEN [video]: By the way, the same stable genius said the biggest problem we had in the Revolutionary War is we didn't have enough airports. Whoa. ROGAN: Yeah, that's it. NICKAL: Whoa. - What? - VERNON: Just for the record. ROGAN: Is that fake? VERNON: It's not fake, but he was referencing Trump saying that. Here's what Trump's saying in 2019. Donald Trump said something about that. He didn't say Jesus, he said a “stable genius,” and that's where the transcription. ROGAN: Let me hear what it says, what he says. TRUMP [video]: In June of 1775, the Continental Congress created a unified army out of the revolutionary forces encamped around Boston and New York. And named after the great George Washington, Commander-in-Chief, the Continental Army suffered a bitter winter of valley forge, found glory across the waters of the Delaware, and seized victory from Cornwallis of Yorktown. Our army manned the air, it ran the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do. ROGAN: Oh, Okay. So he fucked up. NICKAL: But i feel like you can tell, too, it sounds like a little different he could tell you messed up his words, but yeah he was just, I don't know. Well, that's the thing about media these days, it's like you gotta look into it.

Yes, I remember when Trump said that, too. It happened during a 2019 4th of July event, and Trump blamed the mistake on his teleprompter.

Behold! The power of partisanship!