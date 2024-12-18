Disney Just Erased a Trans Character's Identity and Called It "Consideration"
The company claims they're thinking of parents, but their actions show they're only thinking about profits.
The message from Disney couldn't be clearer: trans people can exist in their world, they just can't talk about who they are. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has cut a transgender storyline from Pixar's upcoming series "Win or Lose." The company's justification? A spokesperson said that "when it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline."
