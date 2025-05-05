The Present Age

The Present Age

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moe Strausberg's avatar
Moe Strausberg
1hEdited

I am not LGBT. I am 77 and autism spectrum disordered but had a PhD Vocabulary and a genius in abstract mathematics aka logic 72 years ago while I was failing kindergarten. I am glad they didn't try to cure me. I lived a remarkable and interesting life despite autism spectrum disordered being a GOP fiction and political tool of insane men like Joseph Kennedy's heir. The crackpot Joseph Kennedy Sr. who lobotomized his daughter because she was an embarrassment to a real piece of SHIT.the Charlatan and lunatic secretary of Human Frailties is his final legacy after the Bay Of Piggies.

It was Mario Rubio's Vatican and the General Fulgencio Batista that started the Fibal Solution in Havana in 1939

https://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/ms-st-louis

https://www.britannica.com/biography/Fulgencio-Batista

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kakistocracy

Kakiskistocracy is the government of Henry the Eighth of England 1535 when Henry made himself King of Heaven and GREAT Britain. until 1689 when William and Mary surrendered all their power to Parliament for their pensions which continue with Charles and Camella.

https://encyclopediavirginia.org/entries/act-of-toleration-1689

George III had no power with which to be a tyrant. Lord North the Prime Minister put the tarriffs on tea not belonging to the shareholders in London's parliament that WAS DUMPED INTO THE EAST INDIA COMPANY'S BOSTON HARBOUR IN EAST INDIA COMPANY'S BOSTON Harbour.

https://www.britannica.com/event/Boston-Tea-Party. Somethings never change.

I said mourner's kaddish for America in November and still light memorial candles for all America once did for me.

Mel Blanc was the voice of Bugs Bunny and he understood Kakistocracy. He called Yosemite Sam and Elmer Fudd Poltroons. Chicken shits. I have known lots of Chicken shits in my 77 years, many were in politics in Chicago , Quebec and Alberta and Mel Blanc called them Poltroons. Chicken shits like Vance, Rubio, John Roberts, Mitch McConnel, Hegseth, Ronald Iscariot Reagan, Antonin the Inquisitor Scalia and John Roberts and they stabbed America in the back just like Brutus in Julius Caesar with the unkindest cut of all.

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/poltroon

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Parker Molloy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture