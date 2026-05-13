The Present Age

The Present Age

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
7h

WaPo Opinion trying to appear like alternative media is the legacy media equivalent of the "How do you do, fellow kids?" meme.

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Whipstitch's avatar
Whipstitch
7h

To update a certain movie quote...if they lose a billion dollars a year, they'll have to go out of business in 100 years.

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