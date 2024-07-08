Project 2025, a radical blueprint developed by the Heritage Foundation, is designed to reshape America under a potential second Trump administration. Recently, the project has drawn increased scrutiny and criticism in mainstream media, causing visible unease within Trump's camp.

Notably, Taraji P. Henson, host of this year’s BET Awards, called out the plan, and John Oliver dedicated nearly 30 minutes of a recent Last Week Tonight episode to explaining what it would mean for Americans.

But it wasn’t until Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts, during a July 2 appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room show, responded to a question about “what the Heritage Foundation is doing to protect the rule of law and to protect individuals in this great country” with a boast that “we are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be,” that Trumpworld seemed ready to hit the panic button.

See, talk of there being a “second American Revolution” and hinting that it will only remain “bloodless” if your political enemies sit back and let you have your way may play well with Bannon’s audience, but it’s not exactly the type of thing your average swing voter thinks of as normal. That’s why it wasn’t much of a surprise when Donald Trump posted to his Truth Social account in an attempt to distance himself from the project:

"I know nothing about Project 2025,” he wrote. “I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.”