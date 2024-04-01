During this past weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, host and comedian Ramy Youssef delivered a monologue that was both funny and heartfelt. At one point, he touched on a topic that is decidedly not funny: the ongoing war in the Middle East between Israel and Gaza. Somehow, he pulled it off.

In one of his jokes, Youssef mentioned a friend who asked him to pray for family members who are suffering and lost in Gaza. Youssef shared his prayer with the audience:

God, please, please help Achmed’s family. Please stop the suffering. Stop the violence. Please free the people of Palestine, please. And please free the hostages, all the hostages, please.

There are innocent people on both sides of this divide. Innocent Israelis have been slaughtered. Innocent Palestinians have been bombed and starved. These are all tragedies. In this, Youssef doesn't just speak to the plight of Palestinians; he invites his audience into a space of shared humanity, where empathy knows no borders. His words serve as a reminder that behind the headlines and political rhetoric are real people enduring unimaginable suffering. By bringing Achmed's story to the forefront, Youssef challenges the binary narrative that frames the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, urging a more nuanced and compassionate approach to understanding the world.

Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Youssef advocated for a common ground rooted in basic human decency. This narrative doesn't diminish the complexities of the Middle East; rather, it highlights the fundamental human rights and dignities that are often overlooked in the debate. By emphasizing empathy and understanding, Youssef's message is a call for a collective reevaluation of how we engage with contentious issues, advocating for a world where compassion for all is the guiding principle.

This is that portion of his monologue (bolded emphasis mine):

I’m out of ideas. All I have is prayers. That’s all I can do right now. And in my friend group, I’m one of the only guys who prays. Like, I’m friends with a lot of sinners. Like, just disgusting people. And they call me when they’re in trouble because they want me to pray for them. So I get a call from my buddy Brian. He’s stressed. He’s been in court for 10 months with his ex, and they’re fighting over the dog. He goes, “Dude, she doesn’t take care of the dog. She feeds him kibble, not wet food. I need him back. It’s just destroying my life. Please, man, pray for me.” I’m like, “I got you.” An hour goes by. I get my friend Achmed calling me. His whole family is in Gaza. And he goes, “Ramy, they’re suffering. I don’t know where half of them are. I don’t know what to do. Please pray for them. It’s the only thing we can do. I’m like, “Dude, I got you.” So that night, I go to pray, and my prayers are — complicated. I’ve got a lot to fit in. I’m like, “God, please, please help Achmed’s family. Please stop the suffering. Stop the violence. Please free the people of Palestine, please. And please free the hostages, all the hostages, please. And while you’re at it — you know, free Mr. Bojangles. He’s a beautiful dog. I’m praying for that dog.”

Here’s what a few other writers had to say about the monologue:

On Saturday, comedian and actor Ramy Youssef was hosting Saturday Night Live, and he said this during his monologue: “Please stop the suffering, stop the violence. Please free the people of Palestine.” And the wildest thing happened: people clapped. Like, a lot. Even the band clapped. Watching that, I got a feeling I’ve been getting a lot over the past six months: something is happening when it comes to Palestine. Something has indelibly shifted, and there is probably no going back. SNL is not a place where people take radical stances. It’s not a place that wants to push the political envelope too far. This is the show that had Kate McKinnon sing “Hallelujah” in character as Hillary Clinton after the 2016 election (one of the most cringeworthy things to ever occur in the 4.54-billion-year history of Earth). This is the show whose idea of political humor is “Let’s get Nikki Haley on to do some jokes!” And on Saturday, this temple of bland centrism featured a Muslim comedian saying “Free Palestine” and getting big applause. (Youssef also called for “all the hostages” to be freed.) Something is happening.

Being the son of a Palestinian immigrant, I have followed the Middle East conflict for as long as I can remember. The Palestinian-Israeli conflict has never been some far off political issue to my family. Rather, it was very immediate and personal given I had—and continue—to have Palestinian relatives living in the West Bank under Israeli occupation. Yet to be blunt, before the current conflict in Gaza, I rarely heard people speak out on behalf of Palestinian humanity. That has, thankfully, changed—as have the views of my fellow Democrats over the years who now overwhelmingly see Palestinians as human beings deserving of self-determination. But still watching Egyptian American comedian/actor Ramy Youssef--who I’ve known for years—hosting Saturday Night Live this week was historic. Not just for who he is, but for what he said. In his monologue, the Golden Globe winning actor said, “Please free the people of Palestine, please.” And in response, the audience interrupted the monologue with extended applause. (Even the Hollywood Reporter noted Youssef “received loud applause” for that remark.)

“A Saturday Night Live Monologue That Felt More Like Prayer” ( The Atlantic , Hannah Giorgis, 3/31/24)