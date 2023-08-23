Our Homelander Moment, Our Homelander World
Ann Coulter is writing for the New York Times. How did we get here?
Hey readers,
Just a heads up: there are going to be some light spoilers for Amazon Prime Video’s series The Boys in today’s newsletter.
I’ve been thinking a lot about the final scene of The Boys’ third season, in which Antony Starr’s Homelander reveals his true self to the public. Homelander, for those unfamiliar with the show or the comics of the same na…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Present Age to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.