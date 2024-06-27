On Tuesday, 404 Media published a brilliant piece about how it would cost someone just $365 to build an AI-powered “news” site that directly rips off 404’s original reporting optimized for Google and Adsense. Through a combination of WordPress plugins, ChatGPT, and services like Fiverr, 404’s Emanuel Maiberg was able to spin up Prototype.Press is a 404 rip-off that publishes around 50 blog posts daily. It’s a fascinating post, and I highly recommend checking it out:

What I learned from this experiment is that flooding the internet with an infinite amount of what could pass for journalism is cheap and even easier than I imagined, as long as I didn’t respect the craft, my audience, or myself. I also learned that while AI has made all of this much easier, faster, and better, the advent of generative AI did not invent this practice—it’s simply adding to a vast infrastructure of tools and services built by companies like WordPress, Fiverr, and Google designed to convert clicks to dollars at the expense of quality journalism and information, polluting the internet we all use and live in every day.

Also on Tuesday, I stumbled across this interesting thread posted by journalist Max Fisher on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter:

Most young people get their news from social media. But influencers lack the resources to gather information, so mostly repackage it from traditional sources. The result is young people do consume traditional news, but refracted through an attention economy that hides its provenance. The online attention economy is governed by algorithms that reward outrage, conspiracism, and social distrust. So the influencers who get most amplified are the ones who repackage traditional news while telling followers to distrust those sources as agenda-driven and dishonest. That the top social platforms now explicitly suppress news links has further shifted young peoples' media diets away from primary sources and toward influencers whose livelihoods depend on repackaging that news with a "the media won't tell you this" framing. Young people who don't form a primary-source media diet by their mid-20s will probably go their entire life without reading it. Very hard to see how the existence of a news-gathering free press survives past the next 30 years with its customer base zeroed out. Social media consumers will one day find the amount of legitimate information in their feeds will drop precipitously, probably without ever realizing why it happened.

Together, the posts got me thinking a bit about the scary state of journalism. Rarely a week goes by without a newsroom somewhere getting gutted without a clear plan to replace the qualified journalists who covered everything from politics to sports to culture to you-name-it.

The trend we're seeing is deeply worrisome. Journalists, the backbone of credible and thorough reporting, are being replaced by a mix of AI-generated content and influencers who prioritize clicks and engagement over accuracy and depth. The rise of AI in journalism isn't inherently bad (for real, hear me out); AI tools can help with tasks like transcriptions, allowing reporters to focus on, you know, reporting. But when these tools are used to replace journalists entirely or to rip off the work of other journalists, the quality of that information nosedives.

AI-generated content is cheap. A small investment can yield a high volume of it, optimized for search engines and ad revenue, as was the case in 404’s experiment. But this often lacks the nuance, fact-checking, and ethical considerations that journalists bring to their work. The true cost of this practice is the erosion of public trust and the spread of misinformation.

Influencers, on the other hand, are repackaging news, often without proper attribution or context, and framing it to maximize engagement. This refracted news landscape means that by the time a story reaches a young audience, it’s been twisted to fit a particular narrative, and as Fisher noted, often one that sows distrust in traditional media.

The consequences of this shift are significant. As Fisher pointed out, if young people don’t develop a habit of consuming news directly from primary sources, they may never do so. This threatens the survival of news-gathering institutions and undermines the very foundation of an informed citizenry.

Moreover, suppressing news links on major social platforms further exacerbates the problem. By pushing users toward influencer content rather than direct news sources, these platforms dilute reliable information. This is not just a problem for journalism; it’s a problem for democracy.

To preserve the integrity of journalism, we need to value and support the work of professional journalists. This means subscribing to newspapers, supporting independent media, and being critical of our information sources. It also means demanding transparency and accountability from tech companies that control online information flow.

In the end, the future of journalism and, by extension, the health of our democracy depends on our ability to adapt to these challenges while holding on to the principles of quality, integrity, and truth in reporting. If we fail, the flood of cheap, contextless content could drown out the voices that matter most.

