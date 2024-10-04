“This picture has been seared into my mind,” wrote Amy Kremer. “My heart hurts,” she added alongside broken heart and crying emojis.

The picture in question, which had also been shared by Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), showed a crying girl holding a puppy being rescued from what appeared to be the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

There’s just one problem: it was fake, an AI-generated creation.

I added the “This image was created by AI” mark.

Kremer is a right-wing political activist who has been using her feed to torch the Joe Biden administration for supposedly mishandling the response to Helene (though there’s little evidence that the response has been in any way mishandled). She’s an RNC National Committeewoman for Georgia Republicans, the founder of Women for Trump, and most famously helped organize the rally that immediately preceded the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Kremer’s response to being called out on X over her sharing of the fake images.

“Y’all, I don’t know where this photo came from and honestly, it doesn’t matter,” she wrote in response to the dozens of people in her replies. “It is seared into my mind forever. There are people going through much worse than what is shown in this pic. So I’m leaving it because it is emblematic of the trauma and pain people are living through right now.”

She was knowingly using AI to score political points. And she wasn’t alone.

“The horrible and vastly underreported reality is that the little girl this image represents and her dog are dead,” wrote one X user.

“Yes this is AI generated… However it is still an accurate depiction of what people in the southeast have endured! All while Kamala was in California at a f*cking fundraiser!!” said another.

“[Community Note] says this is AI. In this case, I don’t care. We should look out for our own (Americans before the rest of the world and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if there was a girl fitting the description that wasn’t lucky enough to make it to a photographer for such an image,” wrote yet another.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s AI. THIS PICTURE SHOULD BE A REMINDER OF ALL OF THOSE SUFFERING!” wrote another.

Actually, it does matter if this is AI.

This girl does not exist. The puppy does not exist. This is not reality. No, the image is not “emblematic” of some deeper truth. That is nonsense. There are plenty of real photos that can be used to make whatever politically-motivated point these partisan opportunists want to make.

And it’s far from the only one making the rounds after Hurricane Helene. For instance, here’s one depicting Donald Trump wading through thigh-deep waters with someone:

And here’s a trio of fake photos of the destruction posted by an account that sells prints of its AI-generated images on an Etsy shop:

As Maggie Harrison Dupré wrote at Futurism:

The appalling posts highlight a worrying trend. If you've scrolled through Facebook anytime in the last year or so, you may have stumbled across AI slop, or low-quality, AI-generated junk content. AI slop is a problem in a few different areas of the web, but on Facebook, it usually takes the form of dubious AI-spun imagery of subjects like veterans and cops, any iteration of Jesus Christ you can possibly think of, starving kids — and, among other subjects, natural disasters. As a 404 Media investigation into the growing slop phenomenon found earlier this year, most of this stuff is expressly designed to infiltrate Facebook's algorithm to garner engagement and advertising revenue. It's a slimy business that's making the internet worse for everyone. And now, in a disturbing turn, AI slop posters are going after natural disasters as well.

While detecting AI-generated images will only get more difficult over time, it’s good to remember that there will always be people who will use this fakery for profit or political gain.