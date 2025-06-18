The Present Age

The Present Age

Shawn "Smith" Peirce
13h

As we've said on The Politics Bar a number of times lately, Democrats shouldn't run left or right, they shouldn't run from anything - they need to stand and fight for what good folks believe. I'm more disappointed in McBride every time she does something to get media. And Ezra freakin' Klein is a bad joke these days, in general.

Plus, today's ruling at SCOTUS is like Plessy for trans kids. Grr. One o' those days.

JjMc
13h

Thank you for this analysis! Because so few openly transgender people are in positions of influence in politics WE the transgender public are incredibly vulnerable to weak principled and lame representation. We need progressive transgender people to run for office.

© 2025 Parker Molloy
