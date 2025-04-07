On Saturday, April 5, hundreds of thousands of Americans took to the streets across the nation to protest the harmful policies of Donald Trump's second term. The "Hands Off!" demonstrations represented what organizers called "the largest single day of protest since Trump entered office" with more than 1,100 rallies scheduled in all 50 states. From Chicago to Washington, DC; Asheville to Boston; Milwaukee to Louisville — people showed up in droves.

CNN reported that organizers estimated "millions" turned out coast to coast for these protests that united civil rights organizations, veterans, women's rights groups, labor unions and LGBTQ advocates. Even with conservative estimates, we're talking about one of the largest mobilizations in recent American history.

But if you picked up a major print newspaper the next day? You'd barely know it happened.

The New York Times relegated the protests to an image below the fold with a caption instructing readers to turn to page 18 for more information.

The LA Times shoved it in a tiny box in the bottom right-hand corner, sending readers to section B.