Today’s newsletter is the latest in my You Know series of interviews with people who are just getting their own newsletters up and running. Today’s guest is author and progressive commentator Wajahat Ali. He recently launched

, and I’m excited to bring you this interview.

Parker Molloy: What inspired you to start The Left Hook, and how does it align with your broader vision for progressive media? And why now?

Wajahat Ali: Well, I hesitantly began The Left Hook after spending nearly a year talking to friends, such as yourself, who encouraged me to dive into the substack waters and create a community for progressives and individuals sick and tired of our ossified institutions ignoring or, worse, coddling face right-wing authoritarianism ahead of a 2024 election where a twice impeached vulgarian who quotes Hitler might become the most powerful person on Earth. Clearly, you were persuasive! I want to thank you and let your followers know you were very generous with your time and how you created your substack community.

The Left Hook is meant to be an online community for people who enjoy political, cultural, and religious hot takes without nonsense centrism and corporate censorship - sprinkled with a healthy dose of levity and occasional detours into pop culture, parenting, sports talk, dad jokes, Lego hot takes, and musings on Costco sales. There's no reason we can't fascism without some joy, or else we'd all be freaking miserable.

Ideally, I'd like to grow out of The Left Hook to become part and parcel of a vibrant, expansive, progressive media ecosystem that will counter the well-funded, incestuous hate machine that is right-wing media. I truly believe we represent the majority, but we're always forced to bend the knee to bad-faith actors and institutions who chase profit and ratings instead of freedom and justice. The corporate model isn't going to change. I know because I worked at CNN as a commentator and NYT as a contributing op-ed writer. We've got to do it ourselves. As such, I want The Left Hook to complement and supplement creators, authors, and journalists, such as yourself, who are already doing the good work.

I know we all love Michelle Obama. She once said, "When they go low, we go high." Well, how's that working out, America? Fascists here and abroad are openly sharing and implementing their vision of a Handmaid Tale future with a smile on their face. They don't even hide it anymore. We, the majority, are always expected to take it and say, "Thank you may I have another." Enough. I say, "When they go low, we put them in a knee bar and force them to tap out."

The Left Hook is a place where the majority can punch back. I want to invite and platform writers who can share their hot takes and subject matter expertise. You don't have to agree with me. In fact, we won't always agree, and that's perfectly healthy and normal. But, if you believe in reading books instead of banning them, and expanding women's rights instead of locking them up in a kitchen, then you're my kind of people and you'll most definitely enjoy The Left Hook.

P.M.: You’ve worked with CNN and the NYT. Can you share some specific experiences from those roles that influenced your decision to start The Left Hook?

W.A.: I've been a contributor at CNN and a contributing op-ed writer at NYT. I had an excellent experience at both places and was respected by my editors and peers. Since I left, however, we've seen a disturbing trend where corporate media institutions have decided to bend their knee to bad faith right-wing actors to appear unbiased. CNN is now forever tarnished after its disastrous Chris Licht experience in which the attempt to win over Republicans who consider media to be the "enemy of the people" has cratered the network's ratings and reputation. Over at the Washington Post, billionaire Bezos has decided to put two thoroughly shady and unethical British right-wing hacks to lead the paper before a consequential election. (I guess Democracy Dies With British Accents.) The NYT leadership whines that Biden won't give them special treatment so they keep running bullshit "both sides" articles to normalize the batshit insanity of Trump. Oh, and MSNBC never has money to pay POC contributors like myself and others but found a boatload of cash for Ronna Romney McDaniel.

That made me realize that the ecosystem is never changing. The north star for corporate media is money, access and ratings. They have consistently underperformed and underdelivered at a time where the 4th estate is under direct actual threat from violent right-wing thugs. What hope is there for you or me to thrive and flourish there? We'd always have to bite our tongue and hold our punches.

I guess I'm tired of holding back. I want to unleash.

P.M.: The right-wing media ecosystem is well-funded and influential. What specific approaches do you plan to use to effectively counter their narratives and reach a broad audience?

W.A.: You are correct. The right-wing has the money and billionaire sugar daddies. They have a tight, incestuous network that creates, repeats and mainstream dangerous conspiracies and talking points. We have two things in our favor: we have the numbers and we have the better story. The problem is we are what I'd consider a flabby, liberal majority whose elected leaders often bring a dull pencil to a knife fight. As mentioned, corporate media isn't "liberal" or interested in elevating journalism especially as our freedoms are under threat from Trump, MAGA, and a growing right-wing movement. We need to save ourselves. I want The Left Hook to complement a growing liberal ecosystem where we build something from the ground up to fight back against the hate and bullshit. Like I said, we have the numbers and the better story. We just need to invest in the storytellers and help them create a healthy, sustainable ecosystem.

P.M.: How do you plan to reach individuals who may not yet identify as progressives but could be persuaded by your message?

W.A.: When I started off as a writer, I had a motto: stories by us, but for everyone. I was told by the gatekeepers that my "ethnic" story would not translate to the "mainstream." Basically, hey Brown dude, white people won't understand your cultural references, so just take it all out and flatten yourself into a bland, vanilla paste that can appeal to the four quadrants. I decided to invest in the mirch, masala, and spices instead. Let me cooking with this food analogy. I have found that people generally enjoy authenticity, honesty and delicious taste. My "mainstream" friends were able to handle all scary foreign words and spices, and once they tasted the better meal, and the better story, they never turned back. I think most people actually agree with progressives but we often don't get a platform and our positions are condemned as "radical" by a centrist corporate media that is truly terrified of justice, progress, and equality. But, once you start preaching about "taxing the rich" - guess what? The majority is with you. A living wage? A majority is with you. Marriage equality? The majority comes around. All of those positions were considered "extreme" just a few years ago. At the end of the day, I know we're not going to win over everyone. We're not supposed to. We're not going to. I think we've lost about 30% of Americans for my lifetime. They're lost in their own cocoon of disinformation, forever radicalized by right-wing media. But we can still win over the 70%. That's enough for me.

P.M.: In a sentence, why should The Present Age readers subscribe to The Left Hook?

W.A.: The Left Hook is an intellectual playground for political, cultural, and religious hot takes without nonsense centrism dedicated to building an informed, compassionate, and joyous progressive majority that isn't afraid to punch back and have a good time while doing it.