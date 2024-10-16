I just wanted to drop a few reading recommendations for today's newsletter. The below articles all caught my attention, and I figured I’d share them with you. I’ll be back with a new edition of TPA tomorrow. Thanks! -PM

—who you may know from his reporting at Mashable, his podcasts, or his work on The Majority Report with Sam Seder—just launched

. And if you’re anything like me, you’ll probably appreciate what he’s up to over there.

In his most recent post, Binder covered the bizarre anti-vaccine conspiracy theories surrounding the death of Taylor Rousseau Grigg, a TikTok influencer who perhaps is best known for… well… pushing anti-vaccine content. Apparently, not even the anti-vaxxers of the world are safe from anti-vax conspiracy theories.

In numerous videos over the past few years, Rousseau Grigg had shared with her more than 1.4 million TikTok followers that she was experiencing health issues. Although, she never disclosed exactly what they were. With over one million followers on her TikTok account @itstaylorrousseau, Rousseau Grigg’s passing made headline news. NBC News, TMZ, E! Online, HuffPost, People magazine, New York Post, and many more covered the “sudden” death of the TikTok influencer. Anti-vaxxers quickly glommed on to Rousseau Grigg’s death to spread conspiracies– regardless of the fact that the TikTok influencer previously went viral due to her own anti-vax beliefs.

Over at The Washington Post, Geoffrey A. Fowler has a great new piece about how Meta—the company behind Facebook, Instagram, and Threads—is suppressing election-related content.

Essentially, Meta is limiting anything it deems “political,” including something as benign as the word “vote,” across its platforms.

I sent Meta questions about how it determines what to reduce. It wouldn’t detail what it means by “political and social issues” beyond content potentially related to “things like laws, elections, or social topics.” … I also asked Meta for a list of forbidden keywords, after I noticed that Fodor’s use of “vote” in captions correlated to a steep audience drop. Meta wouldn’t share that, either, saying thousands of factors affect how content is ranked and recommended. Meta put a slightly finer point on “social topics” in a statement to The Post earlier in the year, defining it as “content that identifies a problem that impacts people and is caused by the action or inaction of others, which can include issues like international relations or crime.” But that definition could rule out wide swaths of the lived human experience, including people talking about their family in the Middle East or simply being gay or trans.

Yikes.

ALSO: Over at her new

newsletter,

about this that’s worth checking out.

At

's

, he’s got a smart piece of media criticism addressing comments made by

journalist Jonathan Weisman. Essentially, Weisman argued that criticisms of the

are misguided because the paper has little influence with Trump supporters or swing voters, and he rejects the idea that the most influential newspaper on the planet “influences other outlets that do reach those voters.”

New York Times

Foser’s whole piece is good, but this part stood out:

My own view is that the news media should not make coverage decisions by trying to game out the impact they have on the electorate. They should instead report true things in proportion to their importance. That’s their role in a democracy. Their role is not to play amateur political strategist and make coverage decisions based on how they think they can sway their audience. But if they say that’s what they’re doing, we should listen to them, and think through the implications. And the implication of a senior New York Times journalist justifying coverage that downplays Donald Trump’s fascist plans for America by saying the only people the New York Times can influence are Harris voters is that the New York Times is trying to weaken support for Harris among its readers. That it is intentionally avoiding strengthening the resolve of its readers to vote against Donald Trump.

And finally, I wanted to call attention to the great work that

is doing at her

newsletter. Abortion s is one of the most important issues this election, and few have been anywhere near as thorough in covering it as Valenti. If you’re not yet subscribed to AED, you should change that.

