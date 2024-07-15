Rewriting the Rules of Engagement: GOP's Attempt to Silence Legitimate Criticism
Republicans revive the familiar tactic of misconstruing Democratic rhetoric as an incitement to violence.
In the wake of the shocking assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, we find ourselves thrust into a depressingly familiar narrative. As the nation grapples with the gravity of this event, Republican leaders and right-wing media figures have swiftly pivoted to their favorite tactic: accusing Democrats of inciting violence through their campaign rhetoric.
This knee-jerk reaction eerily echoes the aftermath of January 6, 2021, when similar accusations were thrown around during Trump's second impeachment trial. I dissected this political sleight of hand for Media Matters back in February 2021, and here we are, over three years later, watching the same playbook unfold in real-time.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Present Age to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.