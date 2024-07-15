In the wake of the shocking assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, we find ourselves thrust into a depressingly familiar narrative. As the nation grapples with the gravity of this event, Republican leaders and right-wing media figures have swiftly pivoted to their favorite tactic: accusing Democrats of inciting violence through their campaign rhetoric.

This knee-jerk reaction eerily echoes the aftermath of January 6, 2021, when similar accusations were thrown around during Trump's second impeachment trial. I dissected this political sleight of hand for Media Matters back in February 2021, and here we are, over three years later, watching the same playbook unfold in real-time.