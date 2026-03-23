The Present Age

The Present Age

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sjbeans's avatar
sjbeans
6h

I have a net negative opinion of AI for all the reasons, not just one or two.

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Alan's avatar
Alan
4h

They've decided that their computers being able to generate text means that the computers "know" things, so now "knowing things" is something they can own, and no one is allowed to stop them charging for it.

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