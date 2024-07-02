Steve Bannon's "Political Prisoner" Sob Story, Brought to You By ABC and NBC
ABC News and NBC News aired interviews with Trump advisor Steve Bannon over the weekend.
NBC News’s Vaughn Hillyard and ABC News’s Jonathan Karl recently made a journalistic misstep by interviewing Steve Bannon right before he reported to prison. This move, which might seem innocuous at first glance, actually elevates Bannon’s “political prisoner” narrative, a misleading storyline that does little but bolster the War Room host’s victim complex.
By interviewing Bannon just before he heads to prison, both NBC and ABC are essentially giving him a platform to paint himself as a martyr.
