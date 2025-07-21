The Present Age

Moe Strausberg
2h

Thank you Parker,

I am 77 and Asperger's and speak fluent AI. At 77 Asperger's is last thing you would use to describe me. In high school they thought I was a deaf mute now everyone wants me to shut the fuck-up. I am assured by Co-Pilot and other chatbots they are unfeeling and logical without any understanding of empathy or greed is good. They are unAmerican totally logical and dispassionate especially about the trivial.

I worked on unit record machines and vacuum tube IBM 360s 60 years ago. I know what English journalism is and isn't.. It began with Samuel Pepys coverage of the Great Fire of London and devolved from there. Daniel Defoe's Robinson Crusoe was in diary form and Defoe was a SPY as in Spy Magazine The Toleration Acts and Graydon Carter. American history is propaganda. Ben Franklin more than likely wrote the preamble to the constitution. He was a commoner and Karl Marx credits the uneducated scoundrel and patriot with being a founder of commonism. Thomas Jefferson studied science at William and Mary after the Toleration Acts and was a classical conservative and a Deist. The Toleration Acts ended the English bloodbath called a Civil War and Protestants killing Protestants. Jews were expelled in 1290 and Cromwell became Lord Protector because of his expertise in dispatching Roman Catholics to their Heavenly rewards. AI is only as good as the programming and the sanity of those directing the computer's functions. AI is simply focused consumerism which is PAX AMERIKANA.

America had evolved until Reagan in 1964 in San Francisco when the GOP abandoned Thomas Paine's " Common Sense of separation of church and state and the GOP became the party of oligarchy and theocracy.

Kinky Friedman the great American Philosopher, poet, novelist and song writer said it best in 1970.

Let's Get High on Jesus

I think about the Iowa Senate race and Joni Ernst, Matthew Whittaker and the feeble minded Chuck Chuckles the Clown Grassley who got so high on Jesus America crashed like a meteor in the Gulf of America millions of years ago.

I am a Jew and I remember Whittaker, Ernst and Grassley all saying Jews are unfit to serve on the Federal Bench and only Christians have real American values. I am not American but I know American Values and my Brother Jesus would say Grassley, Ernst, Whitaker and the GOP are FULL OF SHIT and as Anti-American as Vladimir Putin the Russian Orthodox theocrat and murderer.

Derek Beatty
2h

Joseph Weizenbaum's book "Computer Power and Human Reason," though nearly 50 years old, is more relevant today than ever. The moral issue is not whether technology can do something, but whether it should do something. This is regardless of the details of the technology itself.

