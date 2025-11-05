The Present Age

Hollyanna
8h

I haven’t been a teen for many decades, but I always appreciated the articles I found that were attributed to Teen Vogue, even now in my seventies. There were shining examples of excellent journalism and reading them was always a learning experience. So sad to see that their politics section has been gutted. I hope all of those fine journalists will find homes elsewhere, although too many publishers have become gutless wonders under this regime. So sad to read about what has transpired.

Loren Bliss
8h

The methodical destruction of Teen Vogue is yet another atrocity in the relentlessly atrocious, definitively ecogenocidal history of capitalism. Two suggested terms for what was done to destroy this vital publication: "Trumpification," as in reduction to glitz-clad emptiness; and "MAGATizing," as in reducing to the lowest possible common denominator of mentality.

