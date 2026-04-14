The Present Age

The Present Age

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DrBDH's avatar
DrBDH
25m

Brilliant analysis of our billionaires’ lapdog press.

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Patricia Kolber Campbell's avatar
Patricia Kolber Campbell
7m

Fabulous piece Parker. You’ve ripped off the phony media bandage once again. Thank you for this.

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