As the red, white, and blue confetti settles on the stage of the 2024 Republican National Convention, one thing has become painfully clear: the GOP's idea of "unity" comes with some rather exclusionary fine print.

For those who tuned in expecting a showcase of policy ideas or a vision for America's future, you might want to check your TV guide. What we've witnessed instead is a political Groundhog Day of anti-LGBTQ talking points, with speakers seemingly trying to outdo each other in a game of "Who can say the most inflammatory thing about trans people?"

From Marjorie Taylor Greene's bizarre outrage over Easter Sunday and Transgender Day of Visibility falling on the same date to Ron DeSantis's tired "define a woman" challenge, the convention has been less about making America great and more about making certain Americans feel unwelcome. It's as if the GOP scriptwriters raided a grab bag of Fox News chyrons and decided to build an entire convention around them.

But let's not mistake this for mere political theater or dismiss it as red meat for the base. This sustained attack on LGBTQ rights and dignity is a deliberate strategy with real-world consequences. It's a stark reminder that for all the talk of "culture wars" and "identity politics," there are actual human beings whose lives and rights hang in the balance.

In this piece, I'll dissect the relentless parade of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric that has dominated the RNC. I'll examine the strategy behind the hate, analyze media coverage, and explore the broader implications for American politics and society. Buckle up; it's going to be a bumpy ride through the looking glass of modern conservative messaging.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

A Symphony of Intolerance: The RNC's Greatest Hits

Night 1: Setting the Tone

If the first night of the RNC was meant to be a gentle warm-up, someone forgot to tell the speakers. Instead of easing into their message, they dove headfirst into the deep end of anti-trans rhetoric.

Leading the charge was none other than Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who seemed determined to turn the Easter Bunny into a culture war mascot. Greene bemoaned the coincidence of Transgender Day of Visibility falling on Easter Sunday in 2024, apparently unaware that calendars are not, in fact, a liberal conspiracy. "They promised normalcy and gave us Transgender Visibility Day on Easter Sunday," Greene declared to a chorus of boos.

But Greene wasn't content to stop there. She followed up with the bold theological claim, "There are only two genders, and we are made in God's image." One can only imagine the confusion this statement caused among the angels, who are now presumably questioning their celestial gender identity.

Not to be outdone, Representative John James of Michigan used his speech to touch on the tired transphobic trope of "biological males" sharing "playing fields" and "changing rooms" with "our daughters." At the same time, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson rounded out the night by labeling LGBTQ-inclusive education as "sexual indoctrination." Johnson, in one of the clearest rebuffs to the idea that this was a convention of "unity," went so far as to declare this type of education a "clear and present danger to our institutions, our values, and our people."

Night 2: Doubling Down on Division

If anyone hoped the second night might tone down the rhetoric, those hopes were dashed faster than you can say "traditional family values." The RNC seemed determined to prove that when it comes to anti-LGBTQ messaging, too much is never enough.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, fresh from his battles against the terrifying menace of drag queen story hours, railed against trans people in the military and in schools, and trotted out the now-familiar "define a woman" challenge.

Not to be left out of the fun, Tim Sheehy of Montana, running for Senate against Jon Tester, echoed the same talking point, while also making a crack about how "Sheehy" "are also my pronouns" (get it? "she/he"?).

The persistence of this rhetoric on the second night suggests that far from being off-the-cuff remarks or the actions of a few fringe elements, this anti-trans messaging is a core part of the Republican strategy for 2024. It's as if they've decided that the path to the White House is paved with transgender bathroom bills.

As we move into the latter half of the convention, one can't help but wonder: what's next?

The Fine Print: Decoding the GOP Platform's Anti-LGBTQ Agenda

While the convention speeches provide the flashy headlines, it's in the party platform where we find the true roadmap for Republican policies. And make no mistake, the 2024 GOP platform is a veritable minefield of anti-trans rhetoric and policy proposals, cleverly disguised in the language of family values and protecting children.

Let's take a closer look at two key sections:

Under the innocuous-sounding header "Knowledge and Skills, Not CRT and Gender Indoctrination," the platform states:

"Republicans will ensure children are taught fundamentals like Reading, History, Science, and Math, not Leftwing propaganda. We will defund schools that engage in inappropriate political indoctrination of our children using Federal Taxpayer Dollars."

This may sound reasonable on the surface, but let's decode it: "Leftwing propaganda" and "inappropriate political indoctrination" are dogwhistles for LGBTQ-inclusive education and policies that support transgender students. By framing LGBTQ visibility as "indoctrination," the GOP is laying the groundwork for censorship in schools and the erasure of LGBTQ identities from curricula.

Even more explicit is the section titled "Republicans Will End Left-wing Gender Insanity":

"We will keep men out of women's sports, ban Taxpayer funding for sex change surgeries, and stop Taxpayer-funded Schools from promoting gender transition, reverse Biden's radical rewrite of Title IX Education Regulations, and restore protections for women and girls."

Let's break this down:

"Keep men out of women's sports" is a transphobic talking point that misgenders trans women and ignores the nuanced policies already in place in most sports organizations.

"Ban Taxpayer funding for sex change surgeries" is aimed at restricting healthcare for transgender individuals, including in the military and through Medicare and Medicaid.

"Stop Taxpayer-funded Schools from promoting gender transition" would lead to policies that prevent schools from supporting transgender students or even acknowledging their existence.

"Reverse Biden's radical rewrite of Title IX" refers to rolling back protections for transgender students in schools.

This platform goes beyond mere rhetoric; it's a blueprint for systematic discrimination against LGBTQ individuals, particularly transgender people. It starkly contrasts the "unity" message being touted from the convention stage, revealing the true intentions behind the GOP's polished performances.

As we listen to the speeches and watch the carefully choreographed convention unfold, it's crucial to remember that these platform planks represent the actual policies a Republican administration would seek to implement. The anti-LGBTQ rhetoric we're hearing isn't just talk – it's a preview of potential federal policy.

The Running Mate: J.D. Vance's Anti-LGBTQ Record

If there were any lingering doubts about the GOP's commitment to its anti-LGBTQ agenda, the selection of J.D. Vance as Donald Trump's running mate should put them to rest. Vance, scheduled to speak on Night 3 of the convention, brings with him a history of anti-LGBTQ positions that GLAAD has documented through its Accountability Project.

Here's what Vance's record shows:

Vance introduced the "Protect Children's Innocence Act," a piece of legislation containing misinformation about transgender healthcare. The act proposes to ban medical procedures that are not actually part of transgender healthcare for minors.

He publicly stated he would vote against codifying the right to same-sex marriage, putting him at odds with the majority of Americans who support marriage equality.

Vance has used inflammatory rhetoric, tweeting: "I'll stop calling people 'groomers' when they stop freaking out about bills that prevent the sexualization of my children." This language falsely equates LGBTQ-inclusive education with child abuse, a dangerous and unfounded conflation.

He has promoted "parents' rights" talking points, which often overlook the perspectives of LGBTQ parents and supportive parents of LGBTQ children.

The selection of Vance as Trump's running mate sends a clear message about the GOP's priorities regarding LGBTQ rights. It suggests that the party's concept of "unity" may not include LGBTQ Americans and their allies.

As Vance takes the stage on Night 3, listen carefully. Behind the polished rhetoric and campaign promises, you'll hear the unmistakable sound of a party doubling down on division, all while claiming to stand for American values. The question is: whose America are they really talking about?

The Silence is Deafening: Mainstream Media's Anti-LGBTQ Blindspot

If the RNC has been a fireworks display of anti-trans rhetoric, then the mainstream media coverage has been a pair of noise-canceling headphones designed to make you miss the show entirely.

As the convention speakers took turns at the microphone, each trying to outdo the last in their attacks on transgender rights and LGBTQ inclusivity, one might have expected wall-to-wall coverage of this apparent GOP strategy. After all, isn't conflict the lifeblood of political journalism? Aren't culture war issues the catnip of cable news?

Apparently not when it comes to anti-trans rhetoric.

While explicitly LGBTQ and progressive outlets were sounding the alarm, running stories with headlines like "Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Republicans attack transgender rights on RNC opening night" and "Marjorie Taylor Greene launches attack on trans people at Republican National Convention," mainstream media outlets seemed to be reporting from an alternate universe.

Major newspapers and network news programs focused on the expected narratives: the horse race, the spectacle, talks of “unity,” and the occasional policy mention. They dissected the stagecraft, analyzed the crowd reactions, and speculated about election strategies. But the persistent drumbeat of anti-trans messaging? Crickets.

It's as if there's an unwritten rule in mainstream newsrooms: "Transphobia? Never heard of her." The silence is so complete, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments about Trans Visibility Day and Easter were delivered in a soundproof booth.

This glaring omission raises some uncomfortable questions:

Is anti-trans rhetoric so commonplace in Republican circles that it no longer qualifies as newsworthy? Are mainstream outlets afraid of being accused of liberal bias if they report on these attacks? Or is this a more insidious form of normalizing harmful rhetoric by simply pretending it doesn't exist?

The contrast between LGBTQ-focused media and mainstream outlets couldn't be starker. While The Advocate and LGBTQ Nation were meticulously documenting every transphobic dog whistle (and bullhorn), MSNBC and The New York Times were busy gushing over Republicans’ message of “unity.”

This selective blindness does a disservice not just to trans Americans, but to all voters. By failing to report on this significant aspect of the Republican platform, mainstream media is effectively sanitizing the convention, presenting a version of events scrubbed clean of its most divisive elements.

It's a journalistic magic trick: now you see the bigotry, now you don't. Except in this case, the only people who see the trick are those already tuned into LGBTQ issues. For everyone else, it's as if it never happened.

In a political climate where trans rights are increasingly under attack, this media blind spot is more than just an oversight — it's a dereliction of duty. It leaves LGBTQ individuals and their allies in the position of having to be their own town criers, spreading the word about rhetoric that directly threatens their rights and safety.

The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same: Media Failures Redux

As we watch the 2024 RNC unfold, there's an eerie sense of déjà vu in how mainstream media is covering — or rather, not covering — the GOP's anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. It's as though the lessons of 2016 and 2020 have been completely forgotten.

In 2019, I wrote about how journalists boosted false narratives about Donald Trump's LGBTQ policy positions during the 2016 campaign. Major outlets like The New York Times and NBC News painted Trump as "more accepting" on LGBTQ issues, despite clear evidence to the contrary. They lauded him for hollow gestures like holding up a rainbow flag or mentioning "LGBTQ" in a speech, while ignoring or downplaying his actual policy positions and the anti-LGBTQ elements of the Republican platform.

Fast forward to 2024, and we're seeing the same mistakes repeated. Mainstream media outlets are once again falling for the GOP's performative "unity" messaging, while largely ignoring the parade of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric from convention speakers and the party's continued embrace of policies that would harm LGBTQ Americans.

The stakes in 2024 are even higher. We've seen the damage that can be done when anti-LGBTQ policies are implemented at the federal level. We've witnessed the escalation of anti-LGBTQ and especially anti-transgender rhetoric in right-wing media and Republican politics. Yet, major news outlets seem no better equipped to cover these issues accurately and responsibly than they were eight years ago.

As we move forward in this election cycle, it's crucial to hold not just politicians accountable for their words and actions, but also the media for their selective hearing and reporting. Journalists must do better at presenting the full picture of the Republican Party's stance on LGBTQ issues, not just the sanitized version the GOP wants to project.

The question remains: If anti-LGBTQ rhetoric falls in a forest of red, white, and blue balloons, and no mainstream outlet is around to report it, does it make a sound? The answer, unfortunately, is yes. And it's getting louder. It's time for the media to start listening — and reporting — accurately.