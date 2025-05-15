The Present Age

The Present Age

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Massimo's avatar
Rick Massimo
9h

And this is just an obvious glitchy mistake. Wait til people start asking AI whether tax cuts pay for themselves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Janelle's avatar
Janelle
8h

Good thing Elon‘s so bad at this and not at all subtle. He really thinks we‘re all NPCs, doesn’t he?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Parker Molloy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture