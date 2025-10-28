The Present Age

I'm gonna push back on this "Death of shared reality" thing because in the world I live in (and in the world you live in, too) reality still means quite a lot. You and I still have to follow through on our promises, still have to deliver the goods, or there are consequences. And no amount of AI trickery lets us get off the hook for that.

The problem is confined to our politics, and even more specifically to the Republican Party. Yes, in that bubble-world, reality and truth means nothing. That's usually the case with people who have signed on to a cult. But please don't tell me that these lunatics have the ability to decide whether reality matters for the rest of us.

What artificial intelligence has done -- and I have no doubt this is the fulfillment of its clandestine purpose -- is give the ruling class the ability to rule in accordance with the slogan "ignorance is strength," which always seemed to me to be the darkest prophecy in the stygian darkness of George Orwell's ever-more-obviously prophetic "1984." What this means -- what is its truly bottomless horror -- is the Christonazi cabal that has conquered the former United States can now pursue its intended New Holocaust without fear of disclosure. In other words, the mere existence of AI enables Trump and his successors to forcefully dismiss as "just an AI fake" any documentation of their atrocities. The corrective function of visual journalism is thereby nullified forever.

As I said on Heather Cox Richardson’s 26 October (print) thread, technology is the "how" of the apocalyptic patriarchal dynamic I've been observing for years -- first noted in "Glimpses of a Pale Dancer," the foolishly optimistic, implicitly revolutionary, forward-looking work of photography and extensively footnoted text that was destroyed by arson on 1 September 1983, just as it seemed on the brink of major publication -- after which I never dared write of it again until I became a blogger.

Under patriarchy, any notion that history arcs toward justice (here used as synonymous with humanitarian socioeconomic and political liberty) is by far the most paralytically malignant Big Lie ever uttered. There is indeed an arc of patriarchal history, but any honest reading of its truths proves that -- aided and abetted by ever-more-efficient technologies of oppression -- it curves toward fulfilling the ultimate patriarchal purpose of ever-more-tyrannical omnipotence for our Masters and ever-more-inescapable slavery for all the rest of us. Hence my oft-repeated observation that -- both in purpose and consequence -- patriarchy is the cosmic version of smallpox-contaminated blankets.

(With heartfelt thanks to Ms. Molloy for what is probably the most important essay published on Substack thus far.)

