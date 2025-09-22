The Present Age

The Present Age

Rick Massimo
“And it's not because it does a better job — it's because it does a quicker and cheaper job.”

The epitaph for American business. They’ll spend any amount of money as long as it doesn’t go into the pockets of the people who actually work for them.

Michael Borum
Thanks so much for elevating Ed’s work in this space. I have to follow a lot of this and tech in general because I work in human rights policy and advocacy. There’s a great deal of hype/panic/general concern about how AI will impact human rights. And I think this is warranted, though I believe it is less the technology itself that’s a threat and much more the people behind it. They’re racing to achieve General AI, and spending hundreds of billions of dollars to get there — with very little assurance it will actually happen — while the CEOs behind it all kiss Trump’s diapered ass to keep regulators as far away as possible so we, the people, are sitting ducks for whatever they DO manage to come up with, assuming the economy doesn’t collapse. They do not have good intentions, and whether or not their tech actually does what they say it does, they’re putting us all at risk for it, whether we consent or not.

