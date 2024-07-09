On Monday, the Republican National Committee adopted its official party platform for the 2024 election. If you’ve seen much about it, it’s probably been via headlines like these, touting a supposed “softened” GOP stance on abortion (because, as it turns out, most Americans don’t like Republicans’ anti-abortion views):

Oh wow. A softened stance on abortion!

You may (or, if you’ve been reading The Present Age long enough to know how I usually talk about the press, may not) be surprised to learn that those headlines aren’t exactly telling you the truth.

So, the RNC trimmed its 66-page 2016 platform (its 2020 platform was just a readoption of its 2016 platform) down to a slim 16-page booklet for 2024 made up of 20 basic bullet points. Here’s what it has to say about abortion, in its entirety:

Republicans Will Protect and Defend a Vote of the People, from within the States, on the Issue of Life We proudly stand for families and Life. We believe that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States guarantees that no person can be denied Life or Liberty without Due Process, and that the States are, therefore, free to pass Laws protecting those Rights. After 51 years, because of us, that power has been given to the States and to a vote of the People. We will oppose Late Term Abortion, while supporting mothers and policies that advance Prenatal Care, access to Birth Control, and IVF (fertility treatments).

Okay, so, you’re reading this and probably thinking, “But Parker, it says right there that they’re leaving it up to the states! Isn’t that softening it! They’re not calling for a national ban on abortion!” Ah-ah-ah hold on, my friend.

As Susan Rinkunas at Slate notes, the invocation of the 14th Amendment is a gigantic red flag here:

The platform’s language embraces the idea that the 14th Amendment protects fetal personhood—an interpretation that would ban abortion nationwide. In fact, it infers that the Constitution already prohibits abortion and that such a ban would spring to life as soon as it’s recognized by the Supreme Court, as University of Texas law professor Liz Sepper noted on Twitter. And about that throwaway in vitro fertilization pledge: If the justices did uphold this view, it would mean the end of IVF as we know it. Prospective parents would have to retrieve a single egg at a time, fertilize it, and implant it. This platform also does nothing to rule out a national abortion ban under Comstock. Plus, it disingenuously suggests that the party supports access to birth control when GOP members of Congress have blocked such a bill twice in the past two years But because, for the first time in 40 years, the abortion platform doesn’t explicitly call for a federal ban or constitutional amendment, the New York Times described it as “softened,” while the Washington Post deemed it “scaled back.” This kind of press coverage will help Trump spread the lie that he opposes federal restrictions.

And that seems to be how anti-abortion groups are reading it, too! In CNN’s article, titled, “RNC panel approves new Trump-backed platform softening abortion and same-sex marriage language,” it quoted a statement from anti-abortion group SBA Pro-Life America, which cheered the platform language as reaffirming the party’s “commitment to protect life through the 14th Amendment.”

Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, “It is a win that the GOP platform did not back a weak federal abortion limit that would allow for 9/10 abortions to continue. Their support of 14th Amendment protections for preborn children is an open door to passing strong pro-life federal legislation.”

It’s disappointing that journalists are making this mistake. Again.

Back in April, Trump delivered a rambling speech in a video posted to Truth Social where he took credit for ending Roe v Wade, said the issue “will” be left to the states, but never actually said what he’d do if a bill banning abortion were to make its way to his desk. News outlets rushed to report this as Trump coming out against a national abortion ban. In reality, he was doing what he always does: equivocating.

This is no different. Republicans want to end abortion, and if given the opportunity, they will. Here, they’re saying they want to try to get a case to the Supreme Court and argue that under the 14th Amendment, a fetus is a person. This would save them from having to actually pass legislation (and face electoral fallout, conveniently). Journalists are pretending not to understand this. The party is telegraphing its move, but the press isn’t interested in listening.

Recommended reading

The Republican Party on Monday adopted a “Make America Great Again!” policy platform ahead of its national convention that does not call for a federal ban on abortion, but supports states establishing fetal personhood through the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which grants equal protection under the law to all American citizens. If established by legislation, fetal personhood would have the practical effect of prohibiting abortion at all stages of pregnancy. Its impact could become national if courts affirm state-level laws that extend the application of the 14th Amendment to fetuses.

What makes all of this extra frustrating is that this isn’t the first time that mainstream publications have fallen for it. It isn’t even the tenth time. I think often about what happened when Trump went on “Meet the Press” and insisted that abortion providers “kill the baby after birth” seven different times. NBC News followed up with this headline: “Trump Wants to Bring the Country Together on Abortion.” Now that Trump got the coverage that his campaign needed to so badly, anti-abortion activists can stop pretending to be mad at him. Today Dannenfelser released a statement saying the platform “remains strongly pro-life at the national level,” and lauded the GOP for mentioning the Fourteenth Amendment. Student for Life president Kristan Hawkins also celebrated, saying the platform guaranteed constitutional “legal protection for the preborn.” The only people who lost today? Us.