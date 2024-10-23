The Media's Trans Problem: Everyone's Talking About Us, No One's Talking To Us
As trans people become central to political debates, our voices remain glaringly absent from the conversation.
In the closing weeks of the 2024 campaign, I've watched with a mix of sadness and frustration as my existence has become a political football. The Washington Post reported yesterday that Republicans are "leaning into" anti-transgender messaging, spending millions on ads portraying trans rights as a radical threat to America.
But you know what's missing from these discussions? Us. Trans people. The actual humans whose lives are being debated.
Turn on CNN or MSNBC, and you won't find a single trans contributor offering analysis. Scroll through the opinion pages of the New York Times or Washington Post, and you won't find any trans columnists. We're everywhere in the coverage, but nowhere in the conversation.
